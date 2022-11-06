EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    13:15, 06 November 2022 | GMT +6

    Malaysia reports 4,621 new COVID-19 infections, 1 more death

    None
    KUALA LUMPUR. KAZINFORM - Malaysia reported 4,621 new COVID-19 infections as of midnight Saturday, bringing the national total to 4,923,538, according to the country's health ministry, Xinhua reports.

    There are two new imported cases, with 4,619 cases being local transmissions, data released on the ministry's website showed.

    One new death has been reported, pushing the death toll to 36,482. The ministry reported 3,577 new recoveries, bringing the total number of cured and discharged to 4,850,474.

    There are 36,582 active cases, with 70 being held in intensive care and 50 of those in need of assisted breathing.



    Photo: static.scientificamerican.com









    Tags:
    COVID-19 World News Coronavirus in the world Coronavirus
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!