Malaysia reports 420 new COVID-19 infections, 4 more deaths

KUALA LUMPUR. KAZINFORM - Malaysia reported 420 new COVID-19 infections as of midnight Sunday, bringing the total tally to 5,027,097, according to the country's health ministry, Xinhua reports.

There were three imported cases, with 417 cases being local transmissions, data released on the ministry's website showed. Four more deaths were reported, taking the death toll to 36,857.

The ministry reported 547 new recoveries, bringing the total number of cured and discharged to 4,978,369. Currently, there are 11,871 active cases, with 30 being held in intensive care and nine of those in need of assisted breathing.

The country reported 1,079 vaccine doses administered on Sunday alone and 86.1 percent of the population have received at least one dose, 84.3 percent are fully vaccinated and 49.9 percent have received the first booster and 1.9 percent have received the second booster.