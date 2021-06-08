Malaysia reports 5,566 new COVID-19 cases, 76 new deaths

KUALA LUMPUR. KAZINFORM - Malaysia reported another 5,566 new COVID-19 infections, the Health Ministry said on Tuesday, bringing the national total to 627,652, Xinhua reports.

Health Ministry Director-General Noor Hisham Abdullah said in a press statement that four of the new cases are imported and 5,562 are local transmissions.

Despite the drop in daily infections, the official cautioned that the situation remains worrisome with a high number of active cases still being treated including those in intensive care and in need of assisted breathing, limiting the ability to treat critical non-COVID-19 patients.

«The use of beds for COVID-19 ICU patients has increased from 96 percent on May 24 to 104 percent by June 6. The use of ICU beds over 100 percent is very worrying as not all patients in need of critical treatment can be placed in ICU beds,» he said

Another 76 deaths have been reported, bringing the death toll to 3,536.

Some 6,962 patients have been released after recovery, bringing the total number of cured and discharged to 541,319 or 86.3 percent of all cases.

Of the remaining 82,797 active cases, 903 are being held in intensive care and 458 of those are in need of assisted breathing.