Malaysia reports highest daily COVID-19 death toll, 11,985 new infections

KUALA LUMPUR. KAZINFORM - Malaysia recorded a fresh high of 199 single-day death toll from COVID-19 on Wednesday, bringing the total deaths to 7,440, according to the Health Ministry, Xinhua reports.

Health Ministry Director-General Noor Hisham Abdullah said in a press statement that another 11,985 new COVID-19 infections were reported, of which seven are imported and 11,978 are local transmissions, bringing the national total to 951,884.

Separately, Deputy Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob told a press briefing that a batch of vaccines developed by China's Sinovac will be sold to private sector and states this month, following the completion of the initial supply contract to the government.

He said this would help the government speed up its goal to reach herd immunity, following the handover of the final batch of locally filled and finished vaccines by Malaysian pharmaceutical company Pharmaniaga to the government.

Both the finished Sinovac vaccines imported from China and the locally fill-and-finish products have been used in Malaysia's national immunization program.

Malaysian regulators have also approved the use of the vaccine developed by China's Sinopharm and the single-dose vaccine developed by CanSino Biologics.

Malaysia has been ramping up its vaccination drive which started in February, with 299,593 doses administered on Wednesday. Some 15 million doses have been administered so far in Malaysia, and almost 4.8 million have been fully vaccinated.