Malaysia's inflation eases to 3.3 pct in April

KUALA LUMPUR. KAZINFORM - Malaysia's inflation increased slower to 3.3 percent in April, with the index points recorded at 130 against 125.9 in the same month of the previous year, official data showed Friday, Kazinform cites Xinhua.

The increase in Malaysia's inflation was still driven by restaurants and hotels (6.6 percent) and food and non-alcoholic beverages (6.3 percent), the Department of Statistics Malaysia said in a statement.

However, the slower growth rate of 2.3 percent in the transport group compared to March's growth rate of 2.4 percent partially mitigated Malaysia's inflation from further increasing.

Apart from that, the increase in Malaysia's inflation for April was also contributed by the rise in furnishings, household equipment and routine household maintenance group (3 percent); miscellaneous goods and services (2.5 percent); health (2.1 percent) and recreation services and culture (1.8 percent).

Housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels and education also recorded an increase of 1.6 percent respectively, while both alcoholic beverages and tobacco and clothing and footwear climbed 0.6 percent and 0.5 percent respectively.