EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    22:12, 26 May 2023 | GMT +6

    Malaysia's inflation eases to 3.3 pct in April

    None
    KUALA LUMPUR. KAZINFORM - Malaysia's inflation increased slower to 3.3 percent in April, with the index points recorded at 130 against 125.9 in the same month of the previous year, official data showed Friday, Kazinform cites Xinhua.

    The increase in Malaysia's inflation was still driven by restaurants and hotels (6.6 percent) and food and non-alcoholic beverages (6.3 percent), the Department of Statistics Malaysia said in a statement.

    However, the slower growth rate of 2.3 percent in the transport group compared to March's growth rate of 2.4 percent partially mitigated Malaysia's inflation from further increasing.

    Apart from that, the increase in Malaysia's inflation for April was also contributed by the rise in furnishings, household equipment and routine household maintenance group (3 percent); miscellaneous goods and services (2.5 percent); health (2.1 percent) and recreation services and culture (1.8 percent).

    Housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels and education also recorded an increase of 1.6 percent respectively, while both alcoholic beverages and tobacco and clothing and footwear climbed 0.6 percent and 0.5 percent respectively.


    Tags:
    World News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!