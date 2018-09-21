EN
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
    10:37, 21 September 2018 | GMT +6

    Malaysia's university provides grants for applicants from Kazakhstan

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Albukhary International University in Malaysia offers free education for applicants from low-income and large families,the Bolashak Center for International Programs informs.

    The university regularly ranks among Malaysia's top universities.

    The University provides free education, accommodation, and meals for students from low-income families, who apply for the following programs: Bachelor of Business Administration; Bachelor of Business Administration in Marketing; Bachelor of Business Administration in Human Resources.

    The deadline for the submission of documents is September 30, 2018. Applicants aged 18 to 25 are eligible.

     

