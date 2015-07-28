Malaysia sackings over money scandal

KUALA LUMPUR. KAZINFORM - Malaysia's Prime Minister Najib Raz ak has replaced his deputy amid a continuing financial scandal.

Muhyiddin Yassin had criticised Mr Najib's handling of allegations surrounding a state investment fund, BBC News reports. Mr Najib has denied allegations that nearly $700m (£450m) were transferred to his personal bank accounts from the 1MDB fund, which he set up in 2009. Attorney General Abdul Gani Patail, who led the investigation into the scandal, was also replaced, said state media. The statement carried by the Bernama news agency said his dismissal was on health grounds. 'Strong team' Announcing the dismissal of Mr Muhyiddin on television, Mr Najib said that differences in opinion were "not supposed to be expressed in an open forum, which is against the concept of collective responsibility in the government". He said the decision was "a very difficult one, but I had to do it so a strong team can move forward". Mr Muhyiddin has been replaced by former home minister, Zahid Hamidi, said Mr Najib. Four other ministers have also been replaced in a cabinet reshuffle. 1MDB (1Malaysia Development Berhad) says it has never given money to Mr Najib and that the allegations are unsubstantiated. Mr Najib says he is the victim of "political sabotage".