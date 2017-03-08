Malaysia spent over $100 mln of MH370 search

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Malaysian government has spent more than $100 mln on search of the missing jet of Malaysia Airlines. The Minister of Transport Liow Tiong Lai stated that on the third anniversary of the disappearance of MH370, according to TASS.

According to him, for the whole period the rescuers have conducted the search of over 120,000 sq km area in the Indian Ocean.

Australia and Malaysia suspended the search of the missing plane on January 17. However, in case of getting new information on the tragedy it can be resumed.



Boeing 777-200 flew from Kuala-Lumpur to Beijing. It disappeared from the radars on the night of March 8, 2014. There were 239 people on board including crew members.