Malaysia to attend EXPO 2017 - MFA

ASTANA. KAZINFORM First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan, EXPO 2017 Commissioner Rapil Zhoshybayev met yesterday, 25 February, with a Malaysian delegation headed by Secretary General of the Ministry of Energy, Green Technology and Water, Commissioner of the Malaysian National Section in EXPO 2017 Datuk Loo Took Gee in Astana.

During the meeting, the sides discussed preparation process to the International Specialized Exhibition EXPO 2017, terms of Malaysia’s participation as well as sessions of the Second International Participants Meeting.

The Malaysian side expressed willingness to present its technologies in alternative and renewable energy sources at the exhibition. It’s worth mentioning that nowadays Malaysia is actively developing green technologies and implementing fuel diversification policy. In 2011, the state adopted the Renewable Energy Act. Today the country is implementing a new long-term plan of renewable energy sources development till 2050.

Following the meeting, the sides signed the Agreement on Participation of Malaysia in the International Specialized Exhibition EXPO 2017.

Malaysia became the 41st country to sign the Agreement on Participation in EXPO 2017. Now, 75 states and 14 international organizations have officially confirmed participation in EXPO 2017: 55 Commissioners of National Sections have been appointed.

Source: www.mfa.gov.kz

