Malaysia to develop silver economy to ensure healthy aging: PM

Malaysia will develop its silver economy to support its aging population, allowing them to count on beneficial health and care services while enhancing their productivity ahead of retirement, Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said on Tuesday, Xinhua reports.

Increasing the availability and affordability of technological devices, ranging from smart home technology to wearable devices, which can help track health markers, and may assist older Malaysians in living healthier retirement lives, he said at the opening ceremony of the International Social Wellbeing Conference 2024 here.

"Improvement in accessibility technologies, which can overcome deteriorations in mobility, hearing or eyesight, may even enhance the productivity of older persons in the workplace, allowing them to contribute to the workforce for a longer period," he said.

Anwar, who is also the finance minister, said Malaysia must prioritize investments in critical sectors such as healthcare, pharmaceuticals and infrastructure conducive to active aging.

"By allocating resources towards these areas, Malaysia can position itself to harness the potential of a rapidly expanding market, driven by the needs and preferences of an aging consumer base," he said.

"Such investments not only promise substantial returns but also underscore Malaysia's commitment to ensuring the wellbeing and quality of life of its aging population while fostering sustainable economic growth for the nation," he added.