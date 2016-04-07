Malaysia to Present Green Technologies at EXPO 2017 (PHOTO)

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Commissioner of the International Specialized Exhibition EXPO 2017 Rapil Zhoshybayev paid a visit to Malaysia on April 4-5, 2016.

In Kuala Lumpur he had meetings with Chief Secretary to the Government of Malaysia Ali Hamsa, Secretary General of the Ministry of Energy, Green Technology and Water Loo Gee and representatives of the scientific and business circles of the country.

At the Prime Minister’s Office Hamsa and Zhoshybayev discussed bilateral cooperation in trade, economic and scientific fields, including “green” technologies and attraction of Malaysian tourists to EXPO 2017, as well as active participation of local companies in the International Specialized Exhibition. The Chief Secretary to the Government of Malaysia noted that holding of the exhibition in Astana would stimulate technologies attraction, improve the scientific base and the image of Kazakhstan in the international arena.

During the meeting at the Ministry of Energy, Green Technology and Water Loo Gee mentioned that Malaysia was ready to present its latest technological solutions in the field of clean fuel production from biomass, solar power solutions, and possibilities of solar-panel joint manufacturing and had a strong interest in joint research in the renewable energy field. According to the Secretary General, Malaysia successfully applies latest technologies in the field of energy-efficient construction, waste utilization and green mobility blueprint promotion.

During the visit, a “round table” was held with the participation of representatives of the Sustainable Energy Development Agency (SEDA), GreenTech Malaysia, Petronas state oil and gas company, Malaysia External Trade Development Corporation (MATRADE), Malaysia Investment Development Agency (MIDA), Malaysian Association of Tour and Travel Agents (MATTA) and others. During discussions, it was noted that business circles are highly interested in presenting their technologies in Astana EXPO 2017; the sides also discussed possibilities of expanding cooperation with Malaysian tour agents and attraction of local tourists to the exhibition.

Following the results of the “round table”, a signing ceremony of Memorandums of Understanding was held with the Malaysian Association of Tour and Travel Agents (MATTA) and the GreenTech Malaysia research center.

Cooperation with the GreenTech Malaysia is particularly relevant in light of creation of the Center in Astana for the development of green technologies and investment projects under the UN auspices. It should be noted that the Malaysian side has strong experience in implementation of Public-Private Partnership mechanisms, assessment of project efficiency and their subsequent commercialization in the field of green technologies.

The same day Zhoshybayev met with Kazakh students studying in Malaysia and encouraged them to take an active part in the promotion of the International Exhibition abroad. After the meeting, the Kazakh students held a flash mob in support of EXPO 2017.\\

Source: www.mfa.gov.kz