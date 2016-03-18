EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    15:28, 18 March 2016 | GMT +6

    Malaysia willing to adopt Kazakhstan&#39;s experience in terms of elections

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Chairman of the Central Election Commission of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kuandyk Turgankulov met with his Malaysian colleague Mohd Hashim Abdullah on Friday.

    "The problem we have in Malaysia is that only a small percentage of people - only 65% participate in the elections. We've come to Kazakhstan and would like to adopt your experience," Mohd Hashim Abdullah noted during an interview with journalists after the meeting.
    The Malaysian side, according to him, is interested in how to provoke people's interest towards elections. "I would like to thank Kazakhstan for hospitality. This is my first time in Kazakhstan and I would like to learn more about the country," he added.

    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Parliament Elections in Kazakhstan Elections Parliamentary elections 2016 Kazakhstan and Malaysia Majilis elections 2016 News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!