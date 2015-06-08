Malaysian companies ready to invest in development of oil and gas sector of Kazakhstan (PHOTO)

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - The investments could be about 50 million US dollars in case of implementation of projects in Kazakhstan, director of Teknologram Company Ahmad Daumi Tahir told in Almaty today.

"We invested about 15 million US dollars in launching of new productions in the oil and gas sector in Bahrain. I think that taking into consideration the potential of Kazakhstan, the investments could reach 50 million US dollars," he informed.

He also added that the purpose of his visit to Kazakhstan was to explore the potential of the Kazakhstani market and technical cooperation in the oil and gas sector and increase the level of awareness of potential partners about the opportunities presented in the oil and gas sector of Malaysia.

"I hope we will be able to expand cooperation between Kazakhstan and Malaysia in the oil and gas sector," Ahmad Tahir emphasized.