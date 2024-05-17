Malaysian PM congratulates President of Kazakhstan on his birthday

Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev bade farewell to Prime Minister of Malaysia Anwar Ibrahim at the Astana airport on Friday. The Malaysian Prime Minister left Kazakhstan after his official visit, Kazinform News Agency has learnt from the Akorda press service.

Anwar Ibrahim, in turn, thanked the President of Kazakhstan for warm reception, extending his best wishes on the occasion of his birthday.

Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim presented Kassym-Jomart Tokayev with a birthday cake, saying “Happy Birthday Mr. President!

Today, on the 17th of May, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev turns 71.

Photo credit: Akorda

