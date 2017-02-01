Malaysian PM to visit EXPO 2017

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Today CEO of Astana EXPO-2017 Akhmetzhan Yessimov met with the Commissioner of Malaysian Section Dr. Zaini Bin Ujang. This was reported by the press service of the national company.

During the meeting the sides discussed technical issues in preparation for the EXPO-2017. The head of the national company said that construction of international, thematic and Kazakh pavilions is complete and today facilities are being transferred to the members.

Dr. Zaini Bin Ujang thanked for providing the pavilion and for the opportunity to participate in such a large international event.

"We want our participation not to be confined by the work of the national pavilion. In the framework of EXPO 2017 about three thousand cultural and thematic events will take place. The goal of our section is to contribute to the work of conferences, round tables and forums on development of renewable energy, organized at the exhibition", said the Commissioner.

He said that during the EXPO-2017 in Astana Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak, will visit Kazakhstan.

After the meeting Akhmetzhan Yessimov promised to render all possible assistance to the Malaysian side to participate in the exhibition. The sides signed the documents for the transfer of the pavilion to Malaysia.

Today 112 countries and 18 international organizations officially confirmed their participation in the EXPO 2017.