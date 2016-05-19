Malaysian PM welcomes idea to create free trade zone with EAEU

SOCHI. KAZINFORM - Malaysia's Prime Minister Najib Razak has called for consideration of the possibility of creating a free trade zone between his country and the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU).

"It would be important to consider the possibilities of creating a free trade zone between Malaysia and the Eurasian Economic Union as this mechanism will also allow boosting the volumes of bilateral trade and increase investment," he said at a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin Thursday.

Najib Razak said he is satisfied with economic cooperation of the two countries. "However, I have to say that the first two months of this year have seen a decline in mutual trade, which is related to certain external factors and the global economic environment," he said.

Malaysian Prime Minister has called for searching ways of boosting trade as this will help strengthen the ties between the two states. He added that tourism is the sector attractive for cooperation in this respect. "It's important not only to establish contacts between representatives of the two countries' business communities, but humanitarian ties have to be enhanced as well," he said.

Kazinform refers to TASS