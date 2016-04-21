Malaysian Prosecutor General to visit Kazakhstan in May 2016

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan Ambassador to Malaysia Daniyar Sarekenov met with Prosecutor General of Malaysia Mohamed Apandi in Putrajaya.

The sides discussed the measures of expanding cooperation in law-enforcement system and noted importance of interaction in fight with cross-border criminality, drug trafficking, trafficking in human beings and arms as well as in liquidation of all forms of terrorism.

As the press service of the Kazakh MFA informs, the parties agreed on importance of expansion of the regulatory-legal framework of cooperation in law-enforcement sphere. In this regard, an agreement on visit of the Malaysian Prosecutor General to Kazakhstan on May 23-26 was reached.

Sarekenov and Apandi discussed also new challenges and threats of terrorism and extremism as well as the measures both countries take on their neutralizations at the national and international levels. In particular, D.Sarekenov told also about the efforts of Kazakhstan’s leadership on ensuring inter-ethnic and inter-religious accord in the country.