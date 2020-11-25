Malaysian scholar’s book about Al-Farabi discussed vie videoconferencing

KUALA LUMPUR. KAZINFORM - As part of the celebration of the 1150th anniversary of the outstanding scientist and thinker Al-Farabi on November 24, 2020 the Kazakh Embassy in Malaysia and the Al-Farabi Kazakh National University, International Islamic University Malaysia held an international scientific videoconference «Al-Farabi, the Universal Thinker, Discussion of Osman Bakar's Al-Farabi: Life, Thought and Significance», Kazinform cites the Kazakh Foreign Affairs Ministry.

The forum was attended by 233 participants, including scientists and researchers, specialists in the field of philosophy and history of Islamic culture, teachers, students and public figures.

In welcoming speeches, Ambassador of Kazakhstan Bolat Imanbayev, First Vice-Rector of Al-Farabi Kazakh National University Mukhambetkali Burkitbayev and Deputy Rector of the International Islamic University Malaysia Ahmad Fariz Ismail noted the uniqueness of this event and its importance in strengthening bilateral cooperation, scientific and cultural exchange between Kazakhstan and Malaysia.

During the conference, a discussion of the book of the famous Malaysian scientist Osman Bakar «Al-Farabi: Life, Thought and Significance» took place. The speeches were made by professor of the «Al-Ghazali» International Institute of Islamic Thought and Civilization, International Islamic University Malaysia, Dr. Osman Bakar, Dean of the Faculty of Philosophy and Political Sciences of Al-Farabi Kazakh National University professor Aliya Masalimova and professor of Utara Malaysia University Dr. Hazim Shah Murad.

The speakers noted that the book of Professor O.Bakar made a great contribution to the study and preservation of the heritage of Al-Farabi both in Malaysia and around the world. The book notes the role of Al-Farabi in the development of philosophical science and Islamic thought, as well as his influence on the promotion of spiritual ties between East and West. During the session, the participants discussed a number of issues regarding the relevance of Al-Farabi’s philosophical views at the present time, as well as his influence on the modern world.

As a result of the event, the parties agreed to establish scientific and humanitarian cooperation between the universities of Kazakhstan and Malaysia, in particular, to join efforts in the study and preservation of the heritage of the great scientist.