Malaysian stuns Kazakhstanis by singing anthem in Dimash’s style

Azizi Zamkhari, a 32-year-old Duty Free consultant from Malaysia, has recently become a subject of interest in Kazakhstan. His rise to fame began when an Astana woman filmed him performing the anthem of Kazakhstan at the Kuala Lumpur international airport. Netizens were quick to mention that his performance style bears resemblance to that of Dimash Kudaibergen, Kazinform News Agency reports.

In an interview with Kazinform News Agency, Azizi admitted that he had indeed imitated the famous singer. He was surprised by the fact that his video became viral on TikTok.

Photo credit: Azizi Zamkhari's personal archive

Zamkhari has memorized approximately 40 national anthems from various countries around the world. He has been studying the Kazakhstani anthem since 2014, when he first encountered it on YouTube.

Azizi is not a professional singer, but he sings daily, bet it at home or at work. He also pays close attention to the correct pronunciation of national anthems.

Photo credit: Azizi Zamkhari's personal archive

He has recently become acquainted with Dimash Kudaibergen’s repertoire.

"In fact, I first encountered Dimash's work in a video where he performed the national anthem of Kazakhstan. In my opinion, his rendition of the anthem is unparalleled. I have therefore endeavored to emulate his style," the man stated.

Azizi says he reads extensively about Kazakhstan, studying the country's geography, politics, cuisine, and history. His interest in Kazakhstan was initially sparked by his interactions with Kazakhs in Malaysia. At university, Azizi attended international events where Kazakh students represented their cultural heritage. Additionally, his job at Malaysia's largest airport affords him frequent interactions with passengers, providing him with a wealth of insights into the country's culture, people, and anthems.

Photo credit: Azizi Zamkhari's personal archive

To him, Kazakhstan is a vast country with a multitude of untapped tourist attractions and immense potential for tourism, as evidenced by the numerous visits of my compatriots to the country. Despite having never visited Kazakhstan, Azizi aspires to do so at some point in the future. One of the most intriguing aspects of the country for the Malaysian is the beshbarmak that is the most popular Kazakh dish.

In a previous address at the ceremony honoring the workers of culture and art of Kazakhstan, the Head of State also talked about the citizens of various countries who sing the anthem of Kazakhstan, citing the exceptional artistry of Dimash.