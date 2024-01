ASTANA. KAZINFORM - A Malaysian man got his cell phone back thanks to Astana police, Kazinform reports.

Two Astana policemen Nurlan Moldabekov and Aibek Tynybayev found the Samsung cell phone on a bench in the yard of EXPO Village residential complex where guests of Astana EXPO-2017 are accommodated.



The cell phone was returned to the owner who turned out to be a tourist from Malaysia.