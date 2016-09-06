Malaysians want to build hotels in Pavlodar

PAVLODAR. KAZINFORM Governor of Pavlodar region Bulat Bakauov met on Tuesday with Malaysian Ambassador to Kazakhstan Dato' Hidayat Abdul Hamid and Trade Commissioner as well as with Commercial Attaché of the Austrian Embassy in Kazakhstan Michael Müller.

The sides discussed the issues of bilateral cooperation...

At a meeting with the Malaysian Diplomat, B.Bakauov expressed hope that his visit to the region would be the beginning of a fruitful cooperation.

Dato' Hidayat Abdul Hamid noted that Malaysia can help Kazakhstan build hotels and organize hospitality trainings for local staff.

The Diplomat told also about the student and faculty exchange programs between Malaysia and Almaty and Atyrau cities. He stated that Malaysia is ready to support Kazakhstani universities to let them join such programs.

The Austrian side also proposed to cooperate with Pavlodar region. According to Michael Müller, Austrian businessmen are keen on supply of equipment to the region’s machinery and coal industry enterprises. “The businessmen would like also to visit the region and survey Pavlodar Special Economic Zone,” M. Müller added.

