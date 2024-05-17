Malaysia's Prime Minister to pay official visit to Uzbekistan

At the invitation of the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev, the Prime Minister of Malaysia Anwar Ibrahim will pay an official visit to Uzbekistan on May 17-19, UzA reports.

The visit program of the first day provides for holding events and negotiations at the highest level in Tashkent.

The summit agenda includes issues of developing a systemic political dialogue and expanding cultural and humanitarian exchange, as well as promoting specific programs and cooperation projects in trade, innovation, energy, petrochemicals, industry, electrical engineering and electronics, agriculture, and other sectors of the economy.

In addition, views will be exchanged on the current international agenda.

The Head of the Government of Malaysia will also visit the cities of Samarkand and Bukhara, where he will become familiar with our people’s rich cultural, historical, and spiritual heritage and participate in a joint business forum.