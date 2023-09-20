Malaysia's tourism contributes 14 pct to GDP in 2022

Malaysia's gross value-added tourism industries recorded 251.5 billion ringgit (53.67 billion U.S. dollars) in 2022, contributing 14 percent to its gross domestic product (GDP) of the year, official data showed on Wednesday, Xinhua reports.

The Department of Statistics Malaysia (DOSM) said in a statement that the tourism sector's GDP contribution has increased as compared to 12.8 percent in 2021.

Meanwhile, the tourism direct GDP in the country registered 47.9 billion ringgit as compared to 11.6 billion ringgit in 2021.

Tourism receipts from inbound (international) have also seen a significant increase, with a rise of 33.4 billion ringgit.

Furthermore, the tourism industry contributed to 23.4 percent of total employment, employing 3.61 million people in 2022, reflecting a 2.5 percent increase from the previous year.