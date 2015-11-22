Mali terror attack rooted in «export of democracy» to Africa - Russia’s foreign ministry

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - The terror act in Mali is rooted in "the export of democracy" and the toppling of governments in the Middle East and Africa, the spokeswoman for Russia's Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, said on Russia's TV Tsentr television in comments on causes of the terror attack in Mali.

"Why Mali? But over the past decade we have been witnesses of how new and new experiments - each one following another - have been carried out in the region: changes of regimes and changes of power," Zakharova said. "I cannot call this even an export of ideology as it is an export of havoc." On Friday, extremists attacked the Radisson hotel in the capital of Bamako taking hostage 170 people - 140 guests and 30 employees of the hotel. Special units of the armed forces of Mali, with the support of the French security services began to assault the building and pushed the attacking troops to the upper floors, where an intense battle continued. At that time, the armed forces with the assistance from dozens of US militaries withdrew hostages from the hotel. The Al-Mourabitoun group claimed responsibility for the attack, according to TASS .

Mali's President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita said that 19 people were killed in the terror attack and another seven injured. Two gunmen were shot dead. Earlier on Saturday, the Russian Foreign Ministry confirmed the deaths of six Russian nationals, employees of the Volga-Dnepr airline. All the victims are residents of the Russian Ulyanovsk region located in the mid-Volga area, some 880 kilometres (547 miles) southeast of Moscow.