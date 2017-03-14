Malik Murzalin appointed akim of Akmola region

ASTANA. KAZINFORM President Nazarbaev appointed Malik Murzalin akim of Akmola region, Kazinform correspondent reports with reference to Akorda's official Twitter.

Malik Murzalin was born in 1971. He graduated from the Moscow State Institute of International Relations. He is Candidate of Political Sciences.

Mr. Murzalin served as attache, third, second and first secretary of Kazakhstan's Embassy in Russia, as well as the head of the protocol and foreign policy departments.

From 2004 to 2008 he was Chief of Staff of akim of North-Kazakhstan region, deputy and first deputy akim of the region.

In different years he also served as Deputy Head of Nur Otan's Central Office in Asatna, Advisor to the President of Kazakhstan Temir Zholy JSC, Chief of the Department of Presidential Affairs, Executive Secretary of the Agency for Religious Affairs, Chief of Presidential Affairs.

Mr. Murzalin was awarded medal "Yeren enbegi ushin", honorary worker of sports of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

Mr. Murzalin is married with three children.