Malorita tinned food factory to export more to Kazakhstan, China Economy

MINSK. KAZINFORM Based in Malorita, Brest Oblast, the tinned food factory Malorita Canning and Vegetable Dehydration Plant intends to start exporting baby food and juices to Kazakhstan and China in 2016, BelTA learned from the company's Chief Engineer Yuri Vitryuk.

The Malorita-made canned foods are bought in Russia, the Baltic states, Poland, and Italy. In 2015 the company exported nearly $1.5 million worth of merchandise. This year export is supposed to reach $1.7 million. All the prerequisites are available for it. In particular, Chinese dealers are now interested in products made by the Malorita-based tinned food factory. The first few batches of birch juice in glass containers will be shipped to China in February. Negotiations with partners from Kazakhstan will be held soon to discuss baby food shipments to that country. Measures will be taken to restore broken ties with Ukraine. Work is also in progress to export Belarusian products to Crimea.

According to the Chief Engineer, it is necessary to constantly improve the manufacturing process for the sake of satisfying requirements of Belarusian and foreign consumers. In January 2016 the company launched a new line to make puree and juices for baby food in innovative soft packaging — laminated hermetically sealed and safe pouches. The modern Italian-made equipment cost €1.4 million. The manufacturing line will be used to make about 6.5 million packages of puree made of five kinds of fruits and vegetables per annum. The product choice for kids will be expanded soon.

“These are import substitutes. Soft packages are convenient in use. You don't even have to throw away the lids. They are designed to be different in color and oddly shaped so that kids could play with them,” noted the company's Chief Engineer.



Source: BELTA