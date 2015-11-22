Malta wins 2015 Junior Eurovision Song Contest

SOFIA. KAZINFORM - It's been an incredible show from here at the Arena Armeec, but only one talented performer could hoist the winner's trophy!

Congratulations go out to Destiny Chukunyere from Malta, with the song "Not My Soul"! Winning the contest with 185 points, the 13-year-old from the city of Birkirkara won by a 9-point margin. Tonight's victory marks Malta's second victory in the Junior Eurovision Song Contest in only three years, Kazinform refers to Eurovision Song Contest . Not only did Destiny win the trophy for her homeland, but she did it decisively: Malta's win with 185 points is the highest point total in Junior Eurovision Song Contest history, beating the high-water mark set by Spain's María Isabel in 2004. Second place went to MIKA from Armenia with "Love", and third place went to Slovenia's Lina Kuduzović with her song "Prva ljubezen".