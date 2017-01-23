Mamikins: Govt and opposition should think of Syria's future

BRUSSELS. KAZINFORM - Deputy of the European Parliament, member of the EP Committee for Foreign Affairs Andrejs Mamikins called the representatives of Damascus and armed opposition to lessen their ambitions and think about the future of Syria.

Even though the Syrian settlement has achieved some progress due to the fact that all parties have eventually sat at the negotiation table, it is still not enough, according to Mamikins. The EP deputy expressed hope for bolstering of the cease fire regime.

At the same time "there is no point at the moment to speak about the political perspectives because till now the format and plan of these political negotiations have been unknown". Andrejs Mamikins called the representatives of the Syrian Government and the opposition to lessen their ambitions and think of the future of Syria, instead of their own interests.

Andrejs Mamikins pointed out the contribution of President Nursultan Nazarbayev to the peace-making process by setting up the meeting in Astana.

Speaking about the perspectives of the inter-Syrian settlement, the politician noted reapproachment of the positions of regional and global players. He noted the coming of the new US administration and changing of the position by Turkey.

"Everything is changing drastically. It has been a few days that the US now has a new president who he is absolutely a different person with different views and with his own team" he said.

"Turkey's position changed cardinally after the Turkish night of July 16. Turkey has changed its political attitude towards Syria. Now Ankara together with Teheran and Moscow are the warrants of integrity of the Syrian republic", he concluded.