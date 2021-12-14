EN
    11:00, 14 December 2021

    Mamin gives tasks to develop agro-industrial complex

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Askar Mamin, Head of the Kazakh Government, gave a number of instructions to develop the agro-industrial complex, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    During today’s government session, Mamin tasked the agriculture ministry together with regional administrations to ensure special control and support of the implementation of investment projects, especially regarding to import-dependent commodities.

    The ministries of agriculture, national economy, and finance as well as Baiterek holding were instructed to ensure timely financing of investment projects.

    «Finally, the agriculture ministry with governor’s offices should make sure the State fulfills its commitment in allocating subsidies to agricultural producers this year,» concluded Mamin.


    Government of Kazakhstan Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Kazakhstan Agro-industrial complex development Agriculture
