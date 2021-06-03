Mamin meets with reps of leading Dutch companies, discusses agro-industrial projects

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Askar Mamin has held talks with the heads of the world’s leading Dutch agricultural companies in making greenhouses, agricultural machinery, seed production, plant biological protection, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakh PM.

The Dutch delegations arrived in Kazakhstan included the reps of KUBO, Dutch Greenhouse Delta, Van der Hoeven Horticultural Projects, Certhon, Gakon, Koppert Biological Systems, Food Ventures, Hoogendoorn, Svensson, Priva, HVA International, Dalsem, Rijk Zwaan, and so on.

The sides discussed the prospects for development of cooperation in the agro-industrial complex, including the implementation of cloud calculations, artificial intellect, and other innovative technologies in developing greenhouse complexes, seed production, and other agriculture sectors of Kazakhstan.

The talks resulted in signing of agreements to carry out joint projects between Kazakh and Dutch companies in developing horticulture, production of seed potato in Kazakhstan, plant biological protection, and building greenhouses, demonstration station, as well as a high-technology research center in Turkestan region, Kazakhstan.

The projects worth over KZT100bn are to create new quality jobs, introduce advanced technologies, and practices in the agro-industrial sphere as well as level up food safety and export potential of Kazakhstan.

The Dutch companies’ representatives are to pay visits to Almaty, Aktobe, West Kazakhstan regions, and Almaty city to meet with the regional heads and partners to discuss joint projects.

Over 900 enterprises with Dutch capital operate in energy, mechanical engineering, construction, transport and logistics, and agricultural sectors in Kazakhstan.