    12:29, 01 June 2021 | GMT +6

    Mamin supports introduction of Child Well-being Index in country by 2022

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakh Prime Minister Askar Mamin expressed support for the proposal of introducing a Child Well-being Index in the country by 2022, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    Noting that today the world marks the Children’s Day, the Kazakh PM said that each child deserves a happy childhood and should be given love and care. To that end, he supported the proposal of introducing a Child Well-being Index in the country by 2022.

    According to him, the Index should include measurements such as children’s safety, health, education, financial wellbeing, and socialization taking into account the international requirements.

    He also added that the Index will help track how effective government bodies work in improving children’s situation.


