Mamin to head board of directors of Direct Investments Fund managing company

ASTANA. KAZINFORM "Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Askar Mamin will head the board of directors of the Direct Investments Fund managing company," Deputy Chairman of the Executiove Board of the Astana International Financial Centre Kairat Aitekenov said.

"Pursuant to the Finance Ministry we had registered the Fund and the managing company. The PM will head its board of directors," Aitekenov said representing the revised republican budget at the Majilis.



According to Vice Minister of Finance Tatiana Saveliyeva, KZT 370 bln of single-purposed transfer will be allotted from the National Fund to build the Direct Investments Fund "Kazakhstan's Investment Development Fund".



The Fund is called to realize large breakthrough projects in the non-resource industry on the principles of co-investing jointly with foreign investors. It is planned to attract investments into the country's industry, agro-industrial complex, innovation sector and development of infrastructure (energy, transport, logistics, tourism).