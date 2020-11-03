Mamin urges enhanced preventive efforts to improve fire safety

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakh Prime Minister Askar Mamin instructed to develop and adopt a new roadmap on logistical support for the next three years starting from 2021 to ensure fire safety at today’s government session, Kazinform correspondent reports.

While addressing the government session, the Kazakh PM underscored that it is necessary to ensure citizens and their properties are protected from emergencies, accidents, and other disasters, adding that it is up to Ministry of Emergency Situations to work on issues of civil protection, fire safety, prevention and elimination of emergencies.

According to the Prime Minister, who referred to the statistics, a number of Kazakh regions have been observing rise in fires, deaths and injuries. He pointed to the rise in home fires in the cities of Shymkent and Almaty as well as in Akmola, North Kazakhstan, and Kyzylorda regions, which, in his words, is attributable to improper exploitation of electrical equipment and stove heating systems.

He went on to say that the 2018/20 roadmap on logistic equipment enabled to obtain 404 fire trucks and 19 thousand units of fire-fighting equipment and gear across the country, resulting in proper equipment of fire-fighting services of the capital, Almaty city, Shymkent city, as well as Atyrau and Karaganda regions.

The Kazakh Cabinet Head instructed the Emergency Situations Ministry to ensure close coordination of the issues of fire prevention as well as readiness for prompt fire extinguishing, to continue the work on detecting and monitoring fire safety, especially in homes and public facilities.

In conclusion, Kazakh Prime Minister Askar Mamin also instructed to develop and adopt a new roadmap on logistical support for the next three years starting from 2021 to ensure fire safety.