Man, 18, sentenced for brutal murder of little boy in Taraz

TARAZ. KAZINFORM - A resident of Zhambyl region Dursun Kavazogly, 18, will spend the next 12 years behind bars for brutally stabbing a little boy a couple of months ago.

A 5-year-old Almaz Dyusenbek was found dead with multiple stab wounds at his home in Buryl village, not far from Taraz city on February 15.

Almaz's death shook the entire region, especially when his neighbor Kavazogly, who was then 17, confessed to the brutal murder.

According to reports, Almaz saw the 17-year-old stealing 28,000 tenge (approximately $80) from his house and threatened he would tell his parents about it. Kavazogly, then, brutally stabbed the boy.