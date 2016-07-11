Man, 21, tragically drowns in Pavlodar region

PAVLODAR. KAZINFORM - A young man drowned in the town of Aksu on Sunday.

According to the Pavlodar region emergencies department, the man aged 21 was spending the weekend with his friends near a water channel named after Kuanysh Satpayev when the accident happened.



Additionally, rescuers saved three children from Russia from drowning in Aktogaiskiy district. The children were spending their holidays in Pavlodar region.



A 13-year-old teenager stayed alive thanks to rescuers after an accident on a dam in the town of Aksu as well.