Man, 48, found dead in Irtysh River, two friends arrested

PAVLODAR. KAZINFORM - A 48-year old man has been found dead in Irtysh River, Aksu town, Pavlodar region.

According to police, the corpse of a man has signs of a violent death. The press service of the regional Department of Internal Affairs informed that the victim was the resident of Aksu town. Police detained two suspects in the murder, born in 1986 and 1983. The investigation established that the victim and his two friends were taking alcohol on the bank of Irtysh River. When drinking alcohol two of the three men quarreled. As a result, the suspects decided to attack the victim. After beating the man they decided to get rid of the body and threw it into the river. The suspects were arrested. Pre-trial investigation is underway.