    11:33, 02 October 2016 | GMT +6

    Man, 73, travels from Almaty to Astana by bike

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Abiltai Shaikhov, a 73-year-old resident of Almaty city, traveled from Almaty to Astana city by bike, Kazinform has learnt from 24.kz.

    It took him a week and a half to cover a distance of 1,200km. Abiltai Shaikhov, who happens to be veteran of the National Security Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan, dedicated his ‘adventurous bike ride' to 25 years of Kazakhstan's independence.

    Shaikhov set off from Almaty city on September 21 and arrived in the Kazakh capital on Sunday morning.

    In his words, he was cordially welcomed in all big cities of Kazakhstan. Dozens of people greeted the 73-year-old bike rider at the main square of Astana on Sunday morning despite rainy weather, Khabar TV Channel added.

