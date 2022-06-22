Man arrested after taking woman hostage in internet café near Tokyo

SAITAMA. KAZINFORM - A 42-year-old man was arrested early Wednesday after holing up in an internet cafe near Tokyo with a female part-time worker as a hostage, police said, Kyodo reports.

Police stormed the premises in Kawagoe, Saitama Prefecture, at around 3:15 a.m. and took Koji Nagakubo into custody on suspicion of confining the 22-year-old woman in a private room of the cafe and preventing her from leaving.

The woman sustained injuries, though none that are life-threatening, according to the police.

Nagakubo, who possessed what looked like a box cutter at the time of the arrest, was quoted by the police as saying «I got sick of my life.» He also suggested he wanted to commit a crime so he would be returned to prison, according to an investigative source.

The suspect had previously taken hostages at a community-focused shinkin bank in Aichi Prefecture in 2012, according to the source. He was sentenced to nine years in prison in April 2013 and released this April.

According to police, Nagakubo entered the cafe on Tuesday morning using a membership card. The woman entered a private room next to his at around 9:55 p.m. intending to clean it and another employee called police shortly after 10 p.m. to report that she had not returned.

Two clerks were working, including the victim, and around 20 customers were in the cafe when the incident occurred.

The suspect flashed V-shaped «peace signs» with both hands to the press as he was transported to a police station in a vehicle.

In the November 2012 hostage case, Nagakubo released one of the five hostages after seven hours in exchange for a box of food. Later, police broke into the room and successfully rescued the four others.