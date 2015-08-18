Man arrested in relation to fatal hit-and-run which left pensioner dead

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - Almaty city police have arrested a man in relation to the hit and run in Amaty that claimed the life of a 54-year-old woman on 17 August.

According to the press service of the Department of Internal Affairs, the fatal accident took place in Turksib district of Almaty. The woman was hit by "VAZ-21070" at a marked crosswalk. After the collision the driver fled the scene. However, soon after the accident the car collided with "VAZ-2114". The man went into hiding again. Several hours later the fugitive was arrested in the house of his relatives. The man, aged 23, is a resident of Ili district of Almaty region. The suspect was immediately escorted to forensic drug testing which officially confirmed his drunkenness, said the head of the investigation department - Lieutenant Colonel Rustam Abdrakhmanov. The pedestrian died at the scene. Her death was caused by traumatic brain injury. The investigation is underway.