Man arrested over police officer hit-and-run

SHYMKENT. KAZINFORM. - According to the press service of the Department of Internal Affairs of South Kazakhstan region, a man has been detained over Baidibek police officer hit-and-run.

The accident took place on February 4. Opel Vectra, driven by a 35-year-old man, hit the road police officer who requested the driver to stop the vehicle. Instead, the suspect knocked down the policeman and escaped.

Pre-trial investigation under Article 380 of the Criminal Code was launched.