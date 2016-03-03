EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    17:41, 03 March 2016 | GMT +6

    Man arrested over police officer hit-and-run

    None
    None
    SHYMKENT. KAZINFORM. - According to the press service of the Department of Internal Affairs of South Kazakhstan region, a man has been detained over Baidibek police officer hit-and-run.

    The accident took place on February 4. Opel Vectra, driven by a 35-year-old man, hit the road police officer who requested the driver to stop the vehicle. Instead, the suspect knocked down the policeman and escaped.
    Pre-trial investigation under Article 380 of the Criminal Code was launched.

    Tags:
    Road accidents Turkestan region Accidents
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!