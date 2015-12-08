EN
    17:59, 08 December 2015 | GMT +6

    Man beats wife to death with metallic shovel in Almaty region

    TALDYRKORGAN. KAZINFORM - A young woman has been brutally murdered by her own husband in Almaty region, local police say.

    The spine-chilling incident occurred near Zholaman village in Kerbulaksky district. The victim's 24-year-old husband was detained by the police. He later confessed to beating his wife to death with a metallic shovel. The couple's infant son is currently staying with his mom's relatives. An investigation is underway.

