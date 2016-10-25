Man burnt alive as house catches fire in Pavlodar region

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - A 48-year-old man burnt alive in a house fire in Sharbakty village in Pavlodar region this week, Kazinform has learnt from pavlodarnews.kz.

According to the Pavlodar department of emergencies, the house in Uritskiy Street caught fire on Monday morning.



It covered an area of 10 sq.m. killing a man in his 50s.



"Firefighters contained the blaze by 11:18 a.m. and put it out completely by 1:59 p.m. The cause of the fire is to be determined," the department said in a statement.