Man commits suicide in police car in Almaty

ALMATY. KAZINFORM – A man died in a police car while in custody in Almaty city, Kazinform correspondent reports.

A police report says the detainee born in 1980 was in the back of a patrol car when he committed a suicide.

The man reportedly tried to steal a Toyota vehicle of his female friend and was arrested. The detainee was in a state of alcoholic intoxication at the moment of the arrest.

An investigation is underway. No further details were disclosed.