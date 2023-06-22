EN
    11:19, 22 June 2023

    Man commits suicide in police car in Almaty

    ALMATY. KAZINFORM – A man died in a police car while in custody in Almaty city, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    A police report says the detainee born in 1980 was in the back of a patrol car when he committed a suicide.

    The man reportedly tried to steal a Toyota vehicle of his female friend and was arrested. The detainee was in a state of alcoholic intoxication at the moment of the arrest.

    An investigation is underway. No further details were disclosed.


