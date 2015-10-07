EN
    16:05, 07 October 2015 | GMT +6

    Man demanded plane to Boston in Karaganda airport

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - A man demanded a plane to Boston in the airport of Karaganda threatening with a knife, the press service of the department of internal affairs of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Kazakhstan.

    "At 1:45 pm, a phone call was received by the department of internal affairs of Karaganda about a man threatening people in the airport of the city with a knife and demanding a plane to Boston," the statement reads.

    The man was detained. The criminal case was initiated in accordance with the Criminal Code of Kazakhstan. The man is held in the temporary detention facility.

