Man detained outside UK Parliament suspected of planning attack

LONDON. KAZINFORM A man arrested on Thursday outside the United Kingdom's Parliament was suspected of planning a terror attack, London's Metropolitan Police said.

There were no injuries reported after the suspect, who was carrying knives, was detained for possession of weapons and terrorism offenses, according to police.

"Man arrested in Whitehall on suspicion possession of an offensive weapon and terror offense," said the Met on its official Twitter account.

The arrest took place at 2:22 pm local time, "as part of an ongoing operation by the Counter Terrorism Command," police said.

The arrest comes after a terrorist attack outside Parliament on Mar. 22, which saw an assailant driving into people on Westminster Bridge before attacking a police officer.

Six people died in that attack, including the perpetrator, and more than 50 were injured.

Source: EFE News Agency .