Man detained with 9 kg of heroin at Kazakh-Kyrgyz border (PHOTO)

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakh border guards have detained a man, resident of Kyrgyzstan, with 9 kilograms of heroin and more than 19 kilograms of hashish, according to the press service of the National Security Committee.

"Aisha Bibi auto" checkpoint border guards have detained a 26-year-old citizen of Kyrgyzstan for transportation of drugs.

The detainee was moving from Kyrgyzstan to Kazakhstan and then to Russia by Mercedes Benz.

20 briquettes contained heroin (weighing 8,918 kg) and 19,289 kg of hashish were revealed in the fuel tank of the car.

Law enforcement and cooperating agencies were notified about the incident.

