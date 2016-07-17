Man died of anthrax in Pavlodar region

PAVLODAR. KAZINFORM One of the three anthrax-infected people died in Pavlodar region. Head of the regional healthcare administration Nurlan Kassimov confirmed this information and said more detailed information would be announced later, Kazinform reports.

As reported earlier, the cow slaughtered in Uzynsu settlement of Irtysh district turned out to be infected with anthrax bacillus. Three villagers suspected with anthrax contamination were hospitalized on July 8. Laboratory test results confirmed the diagnosis on July 11.

One of the patients, a 51-year-old man, was taken to an intensive care unit. Unfortunately, he died.

The condition of the other two patients was reported as moderately severe and is improving now.

25 villagers who were in contact with the infected people are still in the hospital.

In whole, more than 90 residents of Irtysh district are under medical supervision now.