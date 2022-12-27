EN
    18:14, 27 December 2022

    Man dies after horse-drawn sleigh, car crash in N Kazakhstan

    PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM – A 61-year-old man died after a collision between a horse-drawn sleigh and a car in North Kazakhstan region, Kazinform cites Polisia.kz.

    A dweller of Yesil district riding a horse-drawn sleigh died after being hit by a Chevrolet Nexia car driven by a 38-year-old man. The accident occurred near Nikolayevka village on Zhezkazgan-Petropavlovsk road on December 25.

    The 61-year-old man died of the sustained injuries on the spot.

    A pretrial investigation has been launched.


    North Kazakhstan region
