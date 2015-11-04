Man dies after setting himself on fire in Kokshetau

KOKSHETAU. KAZINFORM - A 20-year-old man who set himself on fire in Kokshetau on Sunday has passed away of sustained burns, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to reports, the accident occurred around 7:00 p.m. on Sunday. The man doused his body with gasoline and set himself on fire after a violent spat with his girlfriend. He was hospitalized after suffering thermal burns to 97% of his body. "Hospital staff did their best to help the patient. Unfortunately, he was in critical condition and couldn't make it. He died at 3:20 p.m. on Wednesday," deputy chief physician of the hospital Dmitriy Chaikov told Kazinform correspondent.