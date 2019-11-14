16:04, 14 November 2019 | GMT +6
Man dies as a result of road accident in Karaganda region
KARAGANDA. KAZINFORM – A man died as a result of the road accident in Karaganda region, Kazinform reports.
The road accident occurred on the Nur-Sultan-Karaganda highway not far from Osakarovka village in Karaganda region tonight.
According to the police, a Toyota driver rammed into a minivan on the highway and died at the scene. The Toyota passenger was rushed to the nearest hospital with various injuries.
An investigation is underway.